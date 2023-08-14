Guard OAY Airmen Participate in Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony

From left: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua R. Johnson, of the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard; Senior Master Sgt. Tony K. Hall, of the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina National Guard; Staff. Sgt. Dhruva Poluru, of the 107th Attack Wing, New York National Guard; and Tech. Sgt. Jessica R. Brazionis, of the 110th Wing, Michigan National Guard, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 21, 2023. The event was part of Focus on the Force Week 2023—an annual event hosted by the command chief of the Air National Guard that highlights professional development and celebrates the accomplishments of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

