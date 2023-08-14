Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua R. Johnson, of the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, poses for a portrait at the Air Force Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 21, 2023. The event was part of Focus on the Force Week 2023—an annual event hosted by the command chief of the Air National Guard that highlights professional development and celebrates the accomplishments of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    This work, Guard OAY Airmen Visit Air Force Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

