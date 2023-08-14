A U.S. Army Tomb Sentinel assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stands watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the Air National Guard’s (ANG) Outstanding Airmen of the Year at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 21, 2023. The event was part of Focus on the Force Week 2023—an annual event hosted by the command chief of the Air National Guard that highlights professional development and celebrates the accomplishments of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:51 Photo ID: 7983316 VIRIN: 230821-Z-UY654-1188 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 8.34 MB Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard OAY Airmen Participate in Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.