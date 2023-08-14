U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Tobin Long, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 observes rapid airfield damage repair during a pre-deployment qualification exercise at the Silver Flag exercise site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 7, 2023. The Silver Flag exercise site is outfitted with a 1.2-thousand-acre training platform including a mock runway for RADR exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|08.07.2023
|08.21.2023 16:24
|7983009
|230807-F-DB615-1014
|5613x3735
|4.28 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|5
|1
This work, 801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR, by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS
801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR
