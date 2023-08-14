801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR

U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Tobin Long, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 observes rapid airfield damage repair during a pre-deployment qualification exercise at the Silver Flag exercise site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 7, 2023. The Silver Flag exercise site is outfitted with a 1.2-thousand-acre training platform including a mock runway for RADR exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

