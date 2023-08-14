801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Mobile Construction Battalion 11 break up concrete for rapid airfield damage repair at the Silver Flag exercise site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 7, 2023. After a simulated attack, Seabees will form a damage assessment team (DAT) to evaluate the extent of damage done to the airfield. The DAT will then determine a minimal operational strip and begin strategically repairing the flight line to allow aircraft to land as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

