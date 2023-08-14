Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR [Image 6 of 8]

    801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic Constructionman Aiden Dudley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 observes rapid airfield damage repair during a pre-deployment qualification exercise at the Silver Flag exercise site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 7, 2023. After the damage assessment team has identified each spall and crater, the damaged airfield material must be removed so the holes can be properly refilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 7983007
    VIRIN: 230807-F-DB615-1029
    Resolution: 5970x3972
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RED HORSE
    Seabee
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    USAF

