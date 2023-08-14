U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic Constructionman Aiden Dudley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 observes rapid airfield damage repair during a pre-deployment qualification exercise at the Silver Flag exercise site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 7, 2023. After the damage assessment team has identified each spall and crater, the damaged airfield material must be removed so the holes can be properly refilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 7983007 VIRIN: 230807-F-DB615-1029 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 3.57 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 801st RHTS qualifies Navy Seabees on RADR [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.