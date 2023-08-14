Military Sealift Command All Hands Call

Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 16, 2022) - Timothy Murphy, Counsel, Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens to command leadership during an all hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 16, 2023. During the all hands call leadership addressed the MSC team to provide updates on current and future plans, and recognized the exemplary work completed by its team members over the last year. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

