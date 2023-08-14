Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call [Image 10 of 11]

    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 16, 2022) - Timothy Murphy, Counsel, Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens to command leadership during an all hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 16, 2023. During the all hands call leadership addressed the MSC team to provide updates on current and future plans, and recognized the exemplary work completed by its team members over the last year. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 11:43
    Photo ID: 7982374
    VIRIN: 230816-N-TF680-1555
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Sealift Command All Hands Call [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call
    Military Sealift Command All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All Hands Call
    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    United We Sail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT