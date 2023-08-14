Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 16, 2022) - Timothy Murphy, Counsel, Military Sealift Command (MSC), listens to command leadership during an all hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 16, 2023. During the all hands call leadership addressed the MSC team to provide updates on current and future plans, and recognized the exemplary work completed by its team members over the last year. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|7982374
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-TF680-1555
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Sealift Command All Hands Call [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
