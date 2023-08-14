Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 16, 2022) - Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), addresses the civilian and Navy service member team during an all hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 16, 2023. During the all hands call leadership addressed the MSC team to provide updates on current and future plans, and recognized the exemplary work completed by its team members over the last year. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 11:43 Photo ID: 7982375 VIRIN: 230816-N-TF680-1562 Resolution: 3984x2846 Size: 1.62 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command All Hands Call [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.