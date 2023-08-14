Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses with Savannah Holsey, as winner of the Navy Exchange (NEX) Service Command’s NEXT gen Scholars Program, and her family during a ceremony at the CFAS main base NEX store Aug. 17, 2023. The NEXT gen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000, or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 02:44
|Photo ID:
|7981702
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-CA060-1085
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
