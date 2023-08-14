Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show [Image 2 of 9]

    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Members of the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) community watch the 2023 back-to-school fashion show and Navy Exchange (NEX) Service Command’s NEXT gen Scholars Program presentation ceremony at the CFAS main base NEX store Aug. 17, 2023. The NEXT gen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000, or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 7981695
    VIRIN: 230817-N-CA060-1013
    Resolution: 4090x3282
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show
    Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fashion show
    Navy Exchange
    NEX
    back-to-school
    NEXT gen scholar program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT