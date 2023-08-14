Sasebo NEX Back-to-School Fashion Show

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) presents a backpack for participation in the 2023 back-to-school fashion show and Navy Exchange (NEX) Service Command’s NEXT gen Scholars Program presentation ceremony at the CFAS main base NEX store Aug. 17, 2023. The NEXT gen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000, or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

