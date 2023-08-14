Engineer Soldiers with the 477th Engineer Platoon, 467th Engineer Battalion, and other Army Reserve engineer units work on an office building troop project Aug. 16, 2023, at Logistical Support Area (LSA) Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Soldiers were doing the work will also participating in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 00:17 Photo ID: 7981404 VIRIN: 230816-A-OK556-1182 Resolution: 3281x2187 Size: 1.2 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 56 of 56], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.