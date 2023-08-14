Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Engineer Soldiers with the 477th Engineer Platoon, 467th Engineer Battalion, and other...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Engineer Soldiers with the 477th Engineer Platoon, 467th Engineer Battalion, and other Army Reserve engineer units work on an office building troop project Aug. 16, 2023, at Logistical Support Area (LSA) Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Soldiers were doing the work will also participating in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An ongoing troop project that began in 2022 to create new office buildings for training at Fort McCoy’s Logistical Support Area (LSA) Liberty on North Post is now up to four buildings, and work on those buildings has continued with engineer units on post for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-23-02.



“We intend to build a total of six buildings,” said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. “Each one of these office buildings will be divided into two 24-foot by 30-foot spaces and have a 9-foot by 10-foot office.”



The first two buildings that were built have already completed, and they’ve been in use for training. Most recently, the first two buildings were used during the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise from late July to early August.



“That was great to see, and I’m glad we have work continuing on this project,” Morrow said.



During CSTX, Army Reserve engineer Soldiers from several units, including the 467th Engineer Battalion and 477th Engineer Platoon, have worked on the fourth office building at LSA Liberty and started work on the fifth.



Morrow said before 2023 is over, he hopes to have the fifth building of the project framed and mostly constructed. “It would be good to have that one up and closed in before winter,” he said.



On Aug. 16, engineer troops were busy completing the finishing touches on roof work on the fourth office building. The troops were also preparing materials to start work on the fifth building.



The office buildings troop project wasn’t the only project that Army Reserve engineer units supported during CSTX, Morrow said, but “this project at Liberty is one of the biggest to see continued progress.”



In previous news articles about troop projects, Morrow has said the continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



CSTX is one of the largest training events for the 86th Training Division and 84th Training Command at Fort McCoy every year. For this year’s training, even Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve, visited the training in mid-August.



In a Facebook post after the visit, Daniels said, “Great to see our Soldiers flexing their skills and equipment! U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers test their individual and collective skills during the Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy … this August.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.