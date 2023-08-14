Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 56 of 56]

    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Engineer Soldiers with the 477th Engineer Platoon, 467th Engineer Battalion, and other Army Reserve engineer units work on an office building troop project Aug. 16, 2023, at Logistical Support Area (LSA) Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Soldiers were doing the work will also participating in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 00:17
    Photo ID: 7981406
    VIRIN: 230816-A-OK556-1207
    Resolution: 3305x2203
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 56 of 56], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02
    Ongoing troop project creating office buildings sees more work by Army Reserve engineer units during CSTX 86-23-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    #86TDCSTX2302
    86th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT