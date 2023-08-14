Naval Aircraft Set Sortie Condition Alpha

A CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 taxis the runway on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Aug. 19, 2023, in preparation for expected inclement weather. Commander, Naval Air Forces directed a number of precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. In addition to aircraft departures, squadrons on Naval Air Station North Island moved aircraft inside hangars and secured equipment on the flight line. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

