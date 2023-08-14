Joint Press Release from Commander, Navy Region Southwest and U.S. Third Fleet

Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet set Sortie Condition Alpha this afternoon. San Diego-based ships are scheduled to get underway tomorrow as weather is forecasted to bring high winds and heavy rain to portions of Southwestern California.



“In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.”



Ships and submarines will sortie from Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado and Naval Base Point Loma. The ships will remain at sea until inclement weather from the storm subsides. Aircraft are secured in hangars that are rated to withstand wind greater than those anticipated onboard Naval Air Station North Island and Naval Air Facility El Centro.



Ships remaining in port will take extra precautions to avoid potential damage. Commanding officers have a number of options when staying in port, depending on the severity of the weather. Some of these options include adding additional mooring and storm lines, and dropping the anchor.



San Diego Navy installations are preparing for the expected heavy rain and wind by removing hazards and securing buildings, protecting essential equipment, moving small craft to safe havens, placing sandbags and removing debris from drainage areas.



All personnel and their families should review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account (https://navyfamily.navy.mil) and review hurricane checklists.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 23:58 Story ID: 451717 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US