    Naval Aircraft Set Sortie Condition Alpha [Image 4 of 11]

    Naval Aircraft Set Sortie Condition Alpha

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Sailors prepare to board a CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 prepare for flight on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Aug. 19, 2023, in preparation for expected inclement weather. Commander, Naval Air Forces directed a number of precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. In addition to aircraft departures, squadrons on Naval Air Station North Island moved aircraft inside hangars and secured equipment on the flight line. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    This work, Naval Aircraft Set Sortie Condition Alpha [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

