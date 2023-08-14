Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol

U.S. Coast Chief Petty Officer Wil Wiggins, a crew member assigned to Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624), greets his spouse at the unit's return to homeport in Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 19, 2023. The Dauntless crew completed a 42-day patrol in the Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by courtesy of Dauntless)

