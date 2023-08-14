Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624) patrols the Windward Passage, July 25, 2023. The Dauntless crew returned to their homeport, Aug. 19, 2023, in Pensacola following a 42-day patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Olivia Gonzalez)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 Location: HT Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US