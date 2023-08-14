Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624) returns home to Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 19, 2023. The Dauntless crew completed a 42-day patrol in the Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by courtesy of Dauntless)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 14:49
    Photo ID: 7980471
    VIRIN: 230819-G-G0100-1001
    Resolution: 1732x1154
    Size: 133.8 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home following 42-day multi-mission patrol

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCGC Dauntless
    RTHP
    CGatSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT