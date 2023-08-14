Capt. Joel Black, the chaplain for the 382nd Military Police Battalion, 412th Engineer Command, leads a notional hasty memorial service for Soldiers of the 1367th MP Company as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|7980453
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-FK859-6920
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
