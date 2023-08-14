Capt. Joel Black, the chaplain for the 382nd Military Police Battalion, 412th Engineer Command, leads a notional hasty memorial service for Soldiers of the 1367th MP Company as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 7980452 VIRIN: 230818-A-FK859-1839 Resolution: 5641x3753 Size: 14.17 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.