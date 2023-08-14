Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 1 of 4]

    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Capt. Joel Black, the chaplain for the 382nd Military Police Battalion, 412th Engineer Command, leads a notional hasty memorial service for Soldiers of the 1367th MP Company as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 13:44
    Photo ID: 7980452
    VIRIN: 230818-A-FK859-1839
    Resolution: 5641x3753
    Size: 14.17 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02
    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02
    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02
    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    CSTX
    86th TD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT