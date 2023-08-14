181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02

Maj. Carlos Ruiz, an observer coach/trainer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, provides feedback to Capt. Joel Black, the chaplain for the 382nd Military Police Battalion, 412th Engineer Command, following the completion of a hasty memorial as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

