V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps, examines a map of armor and infantry training sites with Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, during a visit to Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 18. Kolasheski spoke with 1-8 Cav. leadership about the unit’s training efforts while deployed to Lithuania. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

