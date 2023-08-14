Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers [Image 1 of 6]

    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps, addresses Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, during a visit to Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 18. Kolashski recognized several Soldiers for their hard work during their deployment to Europe, highlighting the importance of their work to the United State’s mission in Europe. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 12:06
    Photo ID: 7980405
    VIRIN: 230818-Z-YU904-1037
    Resolution: 5784x3856
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers
    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers
    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers
    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers
    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers
    V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT