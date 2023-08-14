U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps, addresses Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, during a visit to Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 18. Kolashski recognized several Soldiers for their hard work during their deployment to Europe, highlighting the importance of their work to the United State’s mission in Europe. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 12:04 Photo ID: 7980408 VIRIN: 230818-Z-YU904-1144 Resolution: 6252x4168 Size: 14.18 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps Commanding General visits 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.