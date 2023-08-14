Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CW2 Prince Promotion Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    CW2 Prince Promotion Ceremony

    KOSOVO

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lauren Prince, accountable officer, 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducts a promotion ceremony, Aug. 18, 2023, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Prince was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7980299
    VIRIN: 230818-Z-PJ209-1282
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW2 Prince Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    KFOR
    Warrant Officer
    CW2
    StrongerTogether

