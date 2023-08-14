Chief Warrant Officer Lauren Prince, accountable officer, 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducts a promotion ceremony, Aug. 18, 2023, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Prince was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
This work, CW2 Prince Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
