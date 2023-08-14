Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering our Fallen Heroes [Image 5 of 6]

    Remembering our Fallen Heroes

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from Task Rifles honored the 82 Mississippians that have been killed in action since September 11, 2001, by conducting during a ruck march at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
    “This is one way we are able to honor our Mississippi heroes,” said Cpt. Ronald Hood, commander for Company I, 106th Support Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 7980213
    VIRIN: 230817-A-XA218-3245
    Resolution: 4650x3562
    Size: 676.37 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering our Fallen Heroes [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honor the Fallen
    Remember the Fallen
    Ruck 2 Remember
    Sprint for the Finish
    Remembering our Fallen Heroes
    Preparing for the Ruck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Mississippi National Guard
    Honor the Fallen
    Ruck 2 Remember

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT