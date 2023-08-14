Soldiers from Task Rifles honored the 82 Mississippians that have been killed in action since September 11, 2001, by conducting during a ruck march at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

“This is one way we are able to honor our Mississippi heroes,” said Cpt. Ronald Hood, commander for Company I, 106th Support Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 7980211 VIRIN: 230817-A-XA218-9790 Resolution: 1024x681 Size: 120.42 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ruck 2 Remember [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.