Remember the Fallen

Soldiers from Task Rifles honored the 82 Mississippians that have been killed in action since September 11, 2001, by conducting during a ruck march at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

“This is one way we are able to honor our Mississippi heroes,” said Cpt. Ronald Hood, commander for Company I, 106th Support Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW