SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Jeremiah Joseph, from Fort Worth, Texas, performs maintenance on a Mk.1 life preserver as part of a material assist visit in preparation for a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) inspection while in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 14, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 20:09 Photo ID: 7979895 VIRIN: 230814-N-HR575-1182 Resolution: 4761x3333 Size: 746.2 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20230814-HR575-1182 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.