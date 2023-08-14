Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20230814-HR575-1170 [Image 2 of 4]

    20230814-HR575-1170

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Panaro 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Jeremiah Joseph, from Fort Worth, Texas, performs maintenance on a Mk.1 life preserver as part of a material assist visit in preparation for a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) inspection while in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 14, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

