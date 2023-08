Tighten Up

U.S. Army Spc. Guillermo Perez, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, tightens a radiator coolant pipe clamp on a medium tactical vehicle during a training rotation at Camp Dodge, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2023. The rotation enabled Soldiers to train in essential sustainment tasks that ensure the unit’s mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

