Georgia Guard Maintainers Train to "Fix The Fight" in Iowa

A Georgia Army National Guard unit is returning home to Kennesaw with newly honed maintenance skills tested at an interstate training event.



The 277th Maintenance Company recently completed a rotation at the Iowa Army National Guard’s Sustainment Training Center (STC). Held Aug. 6-19 at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, the unit trained on maintenance skills like welding, electronic diagnostics, technical inspections, and equipment recovery.



The maintenance training provided by the Iowa Army National Guard’s STC is important for the 277th Maintenance Company because it allows maintainers to interact with one another which increases their skill set and knowledge-base. The training also allows the unit to increase its readiness and preparedness for future missions and exercises.



The rotation demonstrated the 277th’s readiness to pack, move, and train under tough, realistic conditions as if the unit were deployed. As a result, the company boosted its preparedness for future missions and exercises.



“I feel training is important because we’re training today’s soldier’s for tomorrow’s missions,” said Warrant Officer Kyle Dickerson, an armament instructor at the STC. “The Army has to stay sharp and vigilant. This training sets these soldiers up for real-world missions and any issues they need to solve.”



STC trains and evaluates units and Soldiers on their sustainment abilities under tough, realistic conditions. This training provided scenarios in field maintenance, logistics and medical tasks. It also utilized current standards and equipment to give Soldiers hands-on experience with the latest gear available in the Army.



Because of the thoroughness of the STC’s training, the 277th Maintenance Company is better prepared for future missions that it will be assigned.



The 277th Maintenance Company frequently supports units during large-scale exercise, like rotations at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. The company is assigned to the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which serves major logistical roles in the Georgia Army National Guard. Training rotations, like STC, ensures the 277th Maintenance Company lives its motto of “Fixing the Fight.”



Capt. Bethany Chisley, commander of the 277th Maintenance Company, says the unit is grateful for the opportunity to train at the STC.



“The training is vital for us because the Soldiers receive hands-on experience,” Chisley said. “This gives our Soldiers an opportunity to dive in, train on their specific jobs, and learn how that fits into the bigger picture.”

