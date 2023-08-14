U.S. Army Pfc. Rashad Johnson, a power generator specialist with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, lowers a diesel engine during a training rotation at Camp Dodge, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2023. The rotation enabled Soldiers to train in essential sustainment tasks that ensure the unit’s mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:25 Photo ID: 7979739 VIRIN: 230811-A-KE355-3136 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.33 MB Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting in Place [Image 5 of 5], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.