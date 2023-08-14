Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting in Place [Image 4 of 5]

    Getting in Place

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Rashad Johnson, a power generator specialist with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, lowers a diesel engine during a training rotation at Camp Dodge, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2023. The rotation enabled Soldiers to train in essential sustainment tasks that ensure the unit’s mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Georgia Guard Maintainers Train to "Fix The Fight" in Iowa

