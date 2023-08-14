OIB modernization expert promoted to AMC SES for supply chain management

Richard Martin was promoted from his position in Army Materiel Command Organic Industrial Base Modernization Task Force to AMC’s newest senior executive of supply chain management, Aug. 18, 2023. Martin unfurled his SES flag during the ceremony - the SES insignia represents a keystone, the center stone that holds all the stones of an arch in place. This represents the critical role of the SES as a central coordinating point between government's leadership and the government's civilian workforce. The upright lines in the center of the keystone represent a column in which individual SES members are united into a single leadership corps. | Photo by Doug Brewster, Army Materiel Command

