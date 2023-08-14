OIB modernization expert appointed SES for supply chain management

Photo By Lindsay Grant | Richard Martin was promoted from his position in Army Materiel Command Organic...... read more read more Photo By Lindsay Grant | Richard Martin was promoted from his position in Army Materiel Command Organic Industrial Base Modernization Task Force to AMC’s newest senior executive of supply chain management, Aug. 18, 2023. Martin unfurled his SES flag during the ceremony - the SES insignia represents a keystone, the center stone that holds all the stones of an arch in place. This represents the critical role of the SES as a central coordinating point between government's leadership and the government's civilian workforce. The upright lines in the center of the keystone represent a column in which individual SES members are united into a single leadership corps. | Photo by Doug Brewster, Army Materiel Command see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Richard Martin was recently promoted from his position in the Army Materiel Command Organic Industrial Base Modernization Task Force to AMC’s newly appointed senior executive of supply chain management.



Martin will be responsible for planning, directing, integrating and coordinating the execution of all functions, operations and activities in the Army’s supply chain management, depot and arsenal management, OIB operations and enterprise logistics systems management.



“With all the things going on in the world – from the operations in Eastern Europe to competition in Indo-Pacific – I still feel like I have more to give and more to do for our Army,” Martin said.



In his new role, Martin says he is focused on providing the leadership and supply chain expertise necessary to continue AMC’s support of the Soldiers and Army Civilians operating globally. AMC and its Life Cycle Management Commands are posturing, synchronizing and optimizing supply chain management to build resiliency across the force.



“I remember standing on that stage six months ago saying how much I would miss the incredible Soldiers and dedicated civilians who serve our nation selflessly every day, and that’s why I wanted to come back,” Martin said.



Martin retired from the Army earlier this year and joined the Army Civilian Corps as deputy director of the OIB Modernization Task Force.



During his time at AMC, Martin has played a significant role in the development of Vulcan, a data platform that has resulted in increased funding for munitions readiness and the OIB. He also helped establish the OIB modernization war game, a collaborative forum where leadership from the Army’s 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants solve problems to provide better sustainment to the warfighter.



"Even though I have taken off the uniform, I still want to be part of something that matters,” Martin said. “This new role will help me continue to make a difference.”



Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the unique leadership qualities necessary to be an effective SES.



“Ceremonies like this give everyone watching the opportunity to pause and take note of what’s important in our profession – commitment, competence and character,” Whicker said. “Rich Martin exemplifies all of these qualities and we’re proud to welcome him to Senior Executive Service at AMC.”