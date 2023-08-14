OIB modernization expert promoted to AMC SES for supply chain management

Richard Martin was promoted from his position in Army Materiel Command Organic Industrial Base Modernization Task Force to AMC’s newest senior executive of supply chain management in a ceremony hosted by Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general, Aug. 18, 2023. | Photo by Doug Brewster, Army Materiel Command
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 16:29
|Photo ID:
|7979633
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-IK688-9828
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
