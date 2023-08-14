Richard Martin was promoted from his position in Army Materiel Command Organic Industrial Base Modernization Task Force to AMC’s newest senior executive of supply chain management in a ceremony hosted by Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general, Aug. 18, 2023. | Photo by Doug Brewster, Army Materiel Command

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 7979633 VIRIN: 230818-A-IK688-9828 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.7 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OIB modernization expert promoted to AMC SES for supply chain management [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.