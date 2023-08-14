Corina Gonzalez poses for a photo with her USO volunteer of the year award at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Gonzalez is a Marine Corps veteran and loving mother who volunteers at numerous organizations throughout MCAS Iwakuni, and has proven to be a diligent and dedicated member of the community. (Courtesy photo by Corina Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 03:53 Photo ID: 7978333 VIRIN: 230818-M-MY099-1089 Resolution: 1440x1800 Size: 299.29 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.