    Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community [Image 7 of 10]

    Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community

    JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Corina Gonzalez poses for a photo with her USO volunteer of the year award at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Gonzalez is a Marine Corps veteran and loving mother who volunteers at numerous organizations throughout MCAS Iwakuni, and has proven to be a diligent and dedicated member of the community. (Courtesy photo by Corina Gonzalez)

    This work, Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    veteran
    citizenship
    family
    selflessness

