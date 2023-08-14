Then U.S. Marine Corps PFC Corina Gonzalez and her sister pose for a photo at Washington DC. Gonzalez is a Marine Corps veteran and loving mother who volunteers at numerous organizations throughout MCAS Iwakuni, and has proven to be a diligent and dedicated member of the community. (Courtesy photo by Corina Gonzalez)
This work, Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community
