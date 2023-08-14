Corina Gonzalez receives a top volunteer award from U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Paul Cordes at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Gonzalez is a Marine Corps veteran and loving mother who volunteers at numerous organizations throughout MCAS Iwakuni, and has proven to be a diligent and dedicated member of the community. (Courtesy photo by Corina Gonzalez)
This work, Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Immigrant to citizen: Marine Corps veteran and mom supports community
