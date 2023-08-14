SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam Eaton, middle, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Pacific and part of a Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team, evaluates U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Delfin Bernardez, from Dumaguete City, Philippines, as he provides patient care aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 17, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023