SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nathaniel Heath, from Portland, Ore., provides patient care during a Mentor, Train and Evaluate visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 17, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)
|08.17.2023
|PACIFIC OCEAN
