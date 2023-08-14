Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    230815-N-FK754-1013
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) - U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus, from Johnson City, Tenn., takes notes during a berthing inspection as part of a material assist visit in preparation for a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) inspection aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:54
    Photo ID: 7977860
    VIRIN: 230815-N-FK754-1013
    Resolution: 4205x7296
    Size: 960.25 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN71

