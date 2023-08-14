230815-N-FK754-1010

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. Alex Anderson inspects a berthing as part of a material assist visit in preparation for a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) inspection aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 15, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:54 Photo ID: 7977846 VIRIN: 230815-N-FK754-1010