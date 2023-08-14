Marines demolition range Northern Strike 23

U.S. Marines of the Engineer Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, move to cover after igniting time fuses during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2023. The igniting fuse was set to three minutes to allow the Marines to get to a safe distance prior to the explosion. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

