    Marines demolition range Northern Strike 23 [Image 7 of 8]

    Marines demolition range Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Isaac Reed of the Engineer Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, clears out a hole made by a shape charge to place a 40-pound cratering charge during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2023. Crater charges are used to destroy buildings, structures, roads and fortifications. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 18:22
    Photo ID: 7977702
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-PJ003-1351
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

