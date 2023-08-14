Marines demolition range Northern Strike 23

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Isaac Reed of the Engineer Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, clears out a hole made by a shape charge to place a 40-pound cratering charge during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2023. Crater charges are used to destroy buildings, structures, roads and fortifications. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
