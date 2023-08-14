Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center [Image 48 of 53]

    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center on Aug. 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7977586
    VIRIN: 230815-A-OK556-6904
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center [Image 53 of 53], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    military quality of life
    Rumpel Fitness Center renovation and construction
    U.S. Army quality of life

