Fort McCoy’s fitness center renovation continues; progress continues for contractor

Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center on Aug. 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.

By mid-August, workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., continued to make steady progress on the renovation project of the Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) officials said.



The project began Nov. 1, 2022, and was originally expected to be complete in fall 2023 but could go longer, officials said.



The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition.



The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices, said General Engineer Gareth Ferguson with the Fort McCoy DPW. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



As of August 2023, the project was more than 70 percent complete, Ferguson said.



Ongoing work includes interior framing; drywalling; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and electrical installation; exterior siding; more entranceway construction; and more.



Overall, it’s a multi-million-dollar renovation for the fitness center that’s never been done before.



Having construction projects like this completed with local contractors also supports local economies.



Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022 was an estimated $2.52 billion, above the $1.93 billion reported for FY 2021, garrison officials announced in March 2023. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $629.08 million for FY 2022 compared to $481.6 million for FY 2021.



FY 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Patric McGuane, director of Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said in 2022 right before the renovation began that it was needed. But, when it is all done it will be well worth it.



“The renovations will create a modernized, energy efficient facility,” McGuane said.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



